Minor held for rape bid on girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old boy for battering a minor girl with stone when she resisted rape attempt by him at Katarbaga here on Monday.

The girl had gone to her father’s vegetable garden, located about one km away from their house, carrying breakfast for him on Monday morning.

After having food, her father asked the girl to stay back and guard the garden as he had some work in the local bank.

He went back home and sent his wife to the garden. However, when she reached the garden, she did not find her daughter.

After searching for her, she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on her body in a corner of the garden.

The girl was rushed to government hospital at Rengali and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. Her condition is stable now.

Sambalpur SDPO, Bhawani Shankar Udgata said the CCL (child in conflict with law) was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Sambalpur.