Monsoon deficit brings back humidity in Odisha

Dark clouds hover over Bhubaneswar skyline on Wednesday

Dark clouds hover over Bhubaneswar skyline on Wednesday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than a month after southwest monsoon entered Odisha, the citizens of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continue to experience hot and humid condition.

While the Capital recorded 36.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday, it was 37 degrees in the silver city. The condition has been attributed to deficit rainfall of 26 per cent between June 1 and July 17.

Gajapati district recorded the highest deficit during the period with 60 per cent, followed by Balasore at 47 per cent, Rayagada 44 per cent, Kandhamal 43 pc and Balangir 41 per cent.

Khurda and Cuttack districts recorded 17 pc and two pc deficit rainfall respectively.

However, officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall activity in the State will increase in next four days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal and extends 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure might form over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood during next 24 hours,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

He further said a trough at mean sea level runs from north-west Rajasthan to north-west Bay of Bengal across south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, and the system will enhance rainfall activity in the state.

Met officials said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities are expected at most places in Odisha on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts during the period.

On Friday also, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities might occur at most places in south Odisha districts and at many places over the northern region of the State.

GPS at Gopalpur for accurate forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has installed a GPS radiosonde system in Gopalpur, which will help Met officials in forecasting weather conditions more accurately in South Odisha.

The system was earlier installed in the Capital and Jharsuguda. “The system was inaugurated in Gopalpur on Wednesday.

It is composed of a balloon, a GPS radiosonde and a converter.

The wind, temperature, humidity and direction data are transmitted from the GPS radiosonde hung from the underside of the balloon to the ground station equipped with antennas, receiver and processor and a computer,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

Met officials said the system will also help them to collect information about wind speed and direction whenever a cyclonic circulation forms in the sea.

