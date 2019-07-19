Dry spell scare for paddy farmers in Odisha

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: After showing signs of revival in the first week of July, monsoon has again started playing truant in rain-fed Sundargarh district giving sleepless nights to paddy farmers.

Now if the dry spell continues for more than a week, it is apprehended that standing paddy plants may wilt due to moisture stress condition.

Moreover, inadequate rain has also delayed paddy cultivation in many areas.

The scanty rainfall with prolonged dry spell in July comes in the backdrop of 50 per cent deficit in June.

Sources said after monsoon showed signs of regaining strength following heavy rainfall in all 17 blocks on July 2 and 3, farmers sowed paddy seeds under the broadcasting method in around 1.17 lakh hectare (ha).

The rest 92,000 ha were taken up for ploughing, nursery bed preparations and paddy transplantation.

Another good spell of rain was needed for intercultural operation of standing paddy crops and transplantation of plants in nurseries.

However, the situation has turned bad with no rain for the last nine days and the prevailing hot and humid weather condition.

Sundargarh Deputy Director of Agriculture RN Satpathy said the situation is not yet alarming but good rainfall is required within a week for survival of paddy plants.

Incidentally, the district received average rainfall of 125 mm till July 17 against the normal of 386.4 mm. Hemgir, Lefripara, Gurundia and Lahunipara blocks got 170 mm to 197 mm while Sundargarh, Balishankara, Bargaon, Kutra, Rajgangpur and Koida received between 115 mm to 140 mm rain.

Subdega, Kuanrmunda, Nuagaon, Bisra, Lathikata and Bonai blocks received rainfall between 70 mm and 95 mm.

Panposh sub-division comprising the worst-hit Kuanrmunda, Nugaon, Lathikata and Bisra blocks have around 84,000 ha of farmland.

Till July 16, direct paddy sowing under broadcasting method has been taken up in a total of 46,912 ha while transplanting operation remains pending in 13,847 ha.

Of 27,877 ha programmed for non-paddy crops, only 9,211 ha have been covered till July 16. Sources said a section of farmers with access to water are raising nurseries on their own and transplantation can be done till first week of August.