Home States Odisha

Dry spell scare for paddy farmers in Odisha

Now if the dry spell continues for more than a week, it is apprehended that standing paddy plants may wilt due to moisture stress condition.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: After showing signs of revival in the first week of July, monsoon has again started playing truant in rain-fed Sundargarh district giving sleepless nights to paddy farmers. 

Now if the dry spell continues for more than a week, it is apprehended that standing paddy plants may wilt due to moisture stress condition.

Moreover, inadequate rain has also delayed paddy cultivation in many areas.

The scanty rainfall with prolonged dry spell in July comes in the backdrop of 50 per cent deficit in June.

Sources said after monsoon showed signs of regaining strength following heavy rainfall in all 17 blocks on July 2 and 3, farmers sowed paddy seeds under the broadcasting method in around 1.17 lakh hectare (ha).

The rest 92,000 ha were taken up for ploughing, nursery bed preparations and paddy transplantation. 

Another good spell of rain was needed for intercultural operation of standing paddy crops and transplantation of plants in nurseries.

However, the situation has turned bad with no rain for the last nine days and the prevailing hot and humid weather condition.

Sundargarh Deputy Director of Agriculture RN Satpathy said the situation is not yet alarming but good rainfall is required within a week for survival of paddy plants. 

Incidentally, the district received average rainfall of 125 mm till July 17 against the normal of 386.4 mm. Hemgir, Lefripara, Gurundia and Lahunipara blocks got 170 mm to 197 mm while Sundargarh, Balishankara, Bargaon, Kutra, Rajgangpur and Koida received between 115 mm to 140 mm rain.

Subdega, Kuanrmunda, Nuagaon, Bisra, Lathikata and Bonai blocks received rainfall between 70 mm and 95 mm. 

Panposh sub-division comprising the worst-hit Kuanrmunda, Nugaon, Lathikata and Bisra blocks have around 84,000 ha of farmland.

Till July 16, direct paddy sowing under broadcasting method has been taken up in a total of 46,912 ha while transplanting operation remains pending in 13,847 ha. 

Of 27,877 ha programmed for non-paddy crops, only 9,211 ha have been covered till July 16. Sources said a section of farmers with access to water are raising nurseries on their own and transplantation can be done till first week of August.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha farmers Odisha agrarian crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp