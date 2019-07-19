Odisha BJP, Congress demands action against Kendrapara SP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged heckling of a journalist by Kendrapara superintendent of police during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the district rocked the Assembly on Thursday with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding action against the police officer.

Raising the issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said this is not the only incident as journalists have been facing similar situations in different parts of the state.

Terming the SP, Niti Shekhar’s behaviour as unfortunate, Naik sought to know what action has the Government taken against the erring police officer.

If senior officers do not know how to behave in public they should not be assigned job of managing security of big public functions.

Coming down heavily on the government, BJP deputy leader in the House Bishnu Sethi said a TV journalist was heckled in the presence of two former ministers just a day after the Chief Minister assured the Assembly that the government was fully committed to protect life and property of all citizens and ensure maintenance of law and order.

Only Maharashtra has enacted Journalist Protection Act, Sethi said and demanded strong action against the SP. He also demanded a ruling from Speaker SN Patro on the matter.

Launching a tirade against the state government, Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati said such incidents will not be tolerated in a democracy. Demanding arrest of the SP, Bahinipati said such incidents occurred in autocracy not in democracy.

As the BJP and Congress members demanded a ruling from the Speaker, Patro said there is no need for it as the Kendrapara SP has already expressed his regret (over the incident).

Protesting this, BJP members sat on dharna in the well of the Assembly. The Congress members rushed to the well shouting slogans against the Government and demanding immediate action against the SP.

This led to the Speaker adjourning the House for at least seven times.

As the opposition members remained adamant on their demands and continued to create ruckus, Patro finally adjourned the House till 3 pm.

The BJP members boycotted the post-launch session protesting Speaker’s inaction on the issue.