Home States Odisha

Odisha man’s body exhumed on wife’s complaint

Hrudaya Tandi of Amamunda village under Melchhamunda police limits fell ill after consuming liquor on April 18. He was admitted in Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital the same day.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The death of a man allegedly due to consumption of liquor took a new turn after three months as police had to exhume his body on Thursday on the basis of his wife’s complaint that he was killed on political grounds.

Hrudaya Tandi of Amamunda village under Melchhamunda police limits fell ill after consuming liquor on April 18.

He was admitted in Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital the same day. Even as 52-year-old Hrudaya was undergoing treatment, his family decided to take him home next day.

But he died on the way to his home.

Hrudaya’s family buried his body in the village burial ground without obtaining the death certificate or informing the police.

However, his wife Ila Tandi on Wednesday filed a complaint with the police alleging that her husband was forced to consume poison-laced liquor which led to his death.

She also stated that she could not file the police complaint till now as she was under fear and mental duress.

Following the complaint, police exhumed the body of Hrudaya in the presence of Executive Magistrate Sarita Gupta and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Padampur, Pradip Kumar Sahu on Thursday and sent it for autopsy. 

Inspector-in-Charge of Melchhamunda police station, Swapnarani Gochhayat said as per the complaint lodged by Ila, Hrudaya was murdered due to political reason.

But Ila has not mentioned the name of any political parties in her complaint, she said. 

The IIC also said Hrudaya was a daily-wager and did not have any political affiliation. 

Padampur SDPO said they were investigating the case and the reason behind the death could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha deaths
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp