Odisha man’s body exhumed on wife’s complaint

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The death of a man allegedly due to consumption of liquor took a new turn after three months as police had to exhume his body on Thursday on the basis of his wife’s complaint that he was killed on political grounds.

Hrudaya Tandi of Amamunda village under Melchhamunda police limits fell ill after consuming liquor on April 18.

He was admitted in Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital the same day. Even as 52-year-old Hrudaya was undergoing treatment, his family decided to take him home next day.

But he died on the way to his home.

Hrudaya’s family buried his body in the village burial ground without obtaining the death certificate or informing the police.

However, his wife Ila Tandi on Wednesday filed a complaint with the police alleging that her husband was forced to consume poison-laced liquor which led to his death.

She also stated that she could not file the police complaint till now as she was under fear and mental duress.

Following the complaint, police exhumed the body of Hrudaya in the presence of Executive Magistrate Sarita Gupta and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Padampur, Pradip Kumar Sahu on Thursday and sent it for autopsy.

Inspector-in-Charge of Melchhamunda police station, Swapnarani Gochhayat said as per the complaint lodged by Ila, Hrudaya was murdered due to political reason.

But Ila has not mentioned the name of any political parties in her complaint, she said.

The IIC also said Hrudaya was a daily-wager and did not have any political affiliation.

Padampur SDPO said they were investigating the case and the reason behind the death could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report.