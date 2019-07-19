Odisha Private hospitals detaining bodies of patients over non-payment of dues: Opposition MLAs

Home States Odisha

The issue was raised by the opposition MLAs in the Assembly after the authorities of a private hospital in Khandagiri area.

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP and Congress legislators on Friday raised the issue of some private hospitals in the state allegedly detaining bodies of patients on the plea of non-payment of dues in the Odisha Assembly.

Earlier, the Assembly had expressed concern over a similar incident at another private hospital in Chandrasekharpur area on July 1.

BJP deputy leader in Assembly BC Sethi said that a patient from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's native Ganjam district died at the private hospital on Thursday night.

"Though the family members have paid Rs 1 lakh, the hospital authority refused to release the body. The body was detained for non-payment of another Rs 99,000," Sethi said.

The BJP leader said though there is clear guideline not to detain the body of patient under any circumstances, the private hospital do not go by the norm.

"The private hospitals do not respect the court order, the Central government guideline, ruling of Assembly Speaker and state government's directions," said Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP.

Naik said the private hospitals are mandated to provide free treatment to 10 per cent poor in-door patients and 25 per cent out-door patients. The private hospitals get free land from the government in the state capital, he said.

"None can detain bodies or disrespect dead persons. This practice must stop," said Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, adding that the Supreme Court has clear direction in this regard.

As the agitated BJP members shouted slogans in the well of the House seeking a ruling from the chair, Speaker S N Patro said: "I will hold a discussion with the Health minister and Leader of Opposition in my chamber.

