BJD MPs demand iconic status for Odisha sites

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta on Friday met Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and submitted a memorandum with a list of important places of tourist attraction of the state.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Two MPs from Odisha demanded inclusion of sites from the state in the Centre’s proposed list of iconic tourist destinations.

He demanded inclusion of tourist destinations and heritage sites of Odisha in the proposed list.

Samanta on Thursday had raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Parliament.

“Odisha has many world-famous and incredible tourist destinations like the Sun Temple at Konark, Jagannath temple and beach at Puri, Chilika lake, Bhiratkanika and Similpal. But, it is a matter of concern that none of the places has been selected as Iconic Tourist Destinations of India,” he told in Lok Sabha. 

Patel assured him to reconsider the matter. “ The Union Minister admitted that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too has written a letter to him and he will consider it soon,” Samanta said.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra had also raised the issue in the Upper House of the Parliament for ignoring Odisha while selecting the list of 17 tourist sites to be developed by the Centre as iconic destinations.

He demanded that at least two out of five sites - Konark Sun Temple, Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika, Simlipal National Park and Diamond Triangle Buddhist circuit be included in the national list.

