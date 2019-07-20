Home States Odisha

Odisha Opposition asks minister Jagannath Saraka to withdraw remarks on girls' pregnancy 

While replying a written question, the minister told the Assembly that at least 16 girls of state-run residential schools located in different districts become pregnant between 2009 and 2018.

Published: 20th July 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Jagannath Saraka

Odisha minister Jagannath Saraka (Photo | odishaassembyly.nic.in)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha government admitting pregnancy of 16 inmates of state-run residential schools, BJP and Congress MLAs on Friday asked Odisha ST, SC Minister Jagannath Saraka to withdraw his previous statement that the girls were abused when they had gone home on leave.

While replying a written question, the minister told the Assembly that at least 16 girls of state-run residential schools located in different districts become pregnant between 2009 and 2018.

Earlier last week, the minister had informed the Assembly that three girls of state-run residential schools in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj were found to be pregnant by June 2019.

The minister also claimed that the girls were abused when they had gone home on leave.

Their pregnancy had nothing to do with their stay in hostels, Saraka had said.

However, the opposition Friday got an arm to grind the government when the minister through a written reply admitted that 16 girls become pregnant in last 10 years.

The minister has also admitted that action has been taken against the accused persons responsible for impregnating the girls.

Saraka also admitted that some teachers involved in the case have been dismissed or suspended over the girls' pregnancy.

"Now, the minister's reply has proved that the girls were made pregnant when in residential schools.

"Therefore, he should withdraw the earlier statement that girls were abused when on leave," Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Bahinipati also cited the instance of a girl's recent pregnancy at a residential school in Belghar of Kandhamal district.

He said a girl at Nandapur residential school in Koraput district was made pregnant by the school headmaster.

The issue was raised by opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi of BJP who alleged that the state government was responsible for the plights of tribal and dalit girls staying in different residential schools.

BJP member Mukesh Mahaling said the basic human rights of girls in residential schools are being violated as they have been staying in unhygienic condition.

"A residential school at Loisingha in Bolangir district is overcrowded. There are only six toilets for 132 inmates," he said adding that the girls are feed only "Pakhal" (rice water) and "Alu" (potato).

BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli demanded that only women teachers should be in charge of residential schools.

Earlier, the minister had informed the House that 5.93 lakh tribal and dalit students of whom 3.30 lakh are girls, stay in 1670 in state-run residential hostels run by his department.

He said the state government has engaged 3,000 matrons in tribal girls' hostels for the safety of inmates.

Similarly, 336 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) have been appointed to look after the health issues of female inmates in the residential schools, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha state run schools Odisha state run schools pregnancy cases Odisha BJP Odisha Congress Odisha opposition Jagannath Saraka
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp