Pregnant woman carried on sling as ambulance could not reach remote location in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Belying the claims of the state government of improving communication facilities in remote areas of the district, a pregnant woman had to be carried on a sling for more than one km as the 108 ambulance could not reach Bengpani village due to bad condition of road on Thursday evening.

Suria Pangi, a native of remote Bengpani under Dhungiaput panchayat in Mathili block limits, went into labour on Thursday evening following which family members contacted 108 ambulance service to take her to Mathili community health centre.

However, the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop at Badniguda.

The ambulance staff then walked all the way to Bengpani and lent a helping hand to the family members in carrying Suria on a sling to Badniguda where the vehicle was waiting.

The woman was then rushed to Mathili CHC.