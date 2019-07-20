Home States Odisha

Pregnant woman carried on sling as ambulance could not reach remote location in Odisha

However, the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop at Badniguda.

Published: 20th July 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance, Kerala Ambulance death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Belying the claims of the state government of improving communication facilities in remote areas of the district, a pregnant woman had to be carried on a sling for more than one km as the 108 ambulance could not reach Bengpani village due to bad condition of road on Thursday evening.

Suria Pangi, a native of remote Bengpani under Dhungiaput panchayat in Mathili block limits, went into labour on Thursday evening following which family members contacted 108 ambulance service to take her to Mathili community health centre.

However, the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop at Badniguda.

The ambulance staff then walked all the way to Bengpani and lent a helping hand to the family members in carrying Suria on a sling to Badniguda where the vehicle was waiting.

The woman was then rushed to Mathili CHC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha pregnancies Odisha medical facilities Odisha ambulances
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp