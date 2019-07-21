Home States Odisha

Odisha Opposition demands CBI probe into illegal mining

Government attacked for not initiating action as per Shah panel recommendations for recovering cost of minerals illegally mined.

Published: 21st July 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

mining, illegal mining

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Saturday slammed the state government for not initiating action as per recommendations of Justice MM Shah Commission for recovering full cost of minerals illegally mined by merchant mines.

Initiating the discussion on demands for grants of Steel and Mines, Industries and MSME Department, BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi said the judicial commission had recommended the state government for recovery of Rs 60,000 crore towards the cost of minerals, mostly iron ore, which were mined in violation of laws regulating mines and minerals.

Alleging that the mining sector of the state is being controlled by an ‘unseen force’, Majhi said the state government is not implementing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015 in its true spirit to protect the vested interests of private mining leaseholders.

Had the state government taken action as per the new MMDR Act and auctioned mines which were going to be expired by March 2020, it would have generated revenue to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore annually from the mining sector alone in the last five years.

Coming down heavily on the government for delay in auctioning of mines, Majhi said it is a deliberate attempt by the state to favour merchant mines who have been pressure for renewal of their mines.

Alleging that the BJP and BJD are hand in glove, leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra sought to know why the Centre is not directing CBI to probe into illegal mining as recommended by the Shah Commission. 

“The BJP chief whip has expressed concern over closure of mines which would lead to shortage of raw material for the steel industry. Will his party put pressure on the Central government for a CBI probe?” he questioned.

“It has become evident after the election of Ashwini Vaishnav to Rajya Sabha how mine owners are controlling the State Government and Odisha politics,” he remarked.

What is bewildering is that the state government is not at all interested to take action against the mining leaseholders who have been violating Rule 37 of the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960. Taking strong exception to violation of Rule 37, the Shah Commission had recommended action against the violators of law.

Since raising contractors are heavily funding the ruling BJD, the Government is silent on the issue, he added.

Citing several instances of how the state government has been showing undue favour to three industrial houses, including Vedanta and Bhusan Steel, Mishra said electricity duty to the tune of Rs 350 crore was exempted even after expiry of Industrial Policy Resolution. The lion’s share of the benefit amounting to Rs 318 crore went to Vedanta though it failed to set up captive power plant within the stipulated time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha CBI Odisha illegal mining Odisha opposition Odisha BJP Odisha Congress Congress BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp