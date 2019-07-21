Odisha Opposition demands CBI probe into illegal mining

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Saturday slammed the state government for not initiating action as per recommendations of Justice MM Shah Commission for recovering full cost of minerals illegally mined by merchant mines.

Initiating the discussion on demands for grants of Steel and Mines, Industries and MSME Department, BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi said the judicial commission had recommended the state government for recovery of Rs 60,000 crore towards the cost of minerals, mostly iron ore, which were mined in violation of laws regulating mines and minerals.

Alleging that the mining sector of the state is being controlled by an ‘unseen force’, Majhi said the state government is not implementing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015 in its true spirit to protect the vested interests of private mining leaseholders.

Had the state government taken action as per the new MMDR Act and auctioned mines which were going to be expired by March 2020, it would have generated revenue to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore annually from the mining sector alone in the last five years.

Coming down heavily on the government for delay in auctioning of mines, Majhi said it is a deliberate attempt by the state to favour merchant mines who have been pressure for renewal of their mines.

Alleging that the BJP and BJD are hand in glove, leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra sought to know why the Centre is not directing CBI to probe into illegal mining as recommended by the Shah Commission.

“The BJP chief whip has expressed concern over closure of mines which would lead to shortage of raw material for the steel industry. Will his party put pressure on the Central government for a CBI probe?” he questioned.

“It has become evident after the election of Ashwini Vaishnav to Rajya Sabha how mine owners are controlling the State Government and Odisha politics,” he remarked.

What is bewildering is that the state government is not at all interested to take action against the mining leaseholders who have been violating Rule 37 of the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960. Taking strong exception to violation of Rule 37, the Shah Commission had recommended action against the violators of law.

Since raising contractors are heavily funding the ruling BJD, the Government is silent on the issue, he added.

Citing several instances of how the state government has been showing undue favour to three industrial houses, including Vedanta and Bhusan Steel, Mishra said electricity duty to the tune of Rs 350 crore was exempted even after expiry of Industrial Policy Resolution. The lion’s share of the benefit amounting to Rs 318 crore went to Vedanta though it failed to set up captive power plant within the stipulated time.