Home States Odisha

8-year-old minor raped, dumped in Odisha's Angul

The minor girl, who sustained critical injuries, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment.

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Nation jolted into a protest after a nine-month-old baby was raped and murdered in Warangal, Telangana, pushing authorities into action.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was brutally raped and dumped on the road here on Saturday night.

The girl, who sustained critical injuries, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment. As per reports, the minor was part of a group of nomads from Nagpur who are camping in the town. She, along with her two sisters, stayed here with her uncle and aunt as her mother is dead and father is in Nagpur.

ALSO READ: HIV positive girl sexually assaulted in Odisha shelter home

On Saturday, as it was raining, the girl along with others, slept on the verandah of a shop. The minor was picked up from the verandah, raped and thrown near an Aahar centre near Angul bus stand. The victim’s uncle raised an alarm in the morning and informed the police.

The minor, who sustained injuries, was rushed to district headquarters hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical in the afternoon.  Senior police officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident. 

Police are tight-lipped over allegations that the minor was gang-raped. DIG of North Central Range Narasingh Bhol said it cannot be ascertained whether the minor was gang-raped. “We are awaiting medical report to arrive at the conclusion,” he said. Bhol said some suspects have been rounded up for interrogation.

Shame on humanity

  • The minor was a part of a group of nomads from Maharashtra
  • She was picked up from the verandah of a shop on Saturday night and raped
  • Her body was found near an Aahar centre in Angul
  • Police unsure whether the girl was gang-raped
  • A few suspects have been rounded up by police for questioning 
     
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Angul Odisha crimes Angul Crimes Odisha minor raped Odisha police Angul police SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp