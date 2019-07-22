8-year-old minor raped, dumped in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was brutally raped and dumped on the road here on Saturday night.

The girl, who sustained critical injuries, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment. As per reports, the minor was part of a group of nomads from Nagpur who are camping in the town. She, along with her two sisters, stayed here with her uncle and aunt as her mother is dead and father is in Nagpur.



ALSO READ: HIV positive girl sexually assaulted in Odisha shelter home

On Saturday, as it was raining, the girl along with others, slept on the verandah of a shop. The minor was picked up from the verandah, raped and thrown near an Aahar centre near Angul bus stand. The victim’s uncle raised an alarm in the morning and informed the police.

The minor, who sustained injuries, was rushed to district headquarters hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical in the afternoon. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

Police are tight-lipped over allegations that the minor was gang-raped. DIG of North Central Range Narasingh Bhol said it cannot be ascertained whether the minor was gang-raped. “We are awaiting medical report to arrive at the conclusion,” he said. Bhol said some suspects have been rounded up for interrogation.

Shame on humanity