Contractor shot dead by Maoists in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: A civil contractor Rajendra Sahu was shot dead in broad daylight by suspected Maoists near the weekly market of Malipada village of Lanjigarh block on Sunday.



Sources said the Maoists called Sahu to a spot near the market and shot him dead alleging he was a police informer. They also set the contractor’s motorcycle on fire. The incident occurred around 12 km from the CRPF camp at Bijepur.

A hand written leaflet of Rayagada area committee of CPI (Maoist) was found near the spot. It stated that the deceased was a police informer and worked as an agent of private companies. It also said Sahu was exploiting villagers of the area.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) B Gangadhar said investigation is on to ascertain whether the murder was the handiwork of Maoists. Patrolling and combing operations have been intensified in the area, added the SP.