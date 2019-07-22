Dacoity bid foiled, 7 held in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Baranga police foiled a dacoity bid at a house in Deuli and arrested seven persons on Saturday night.

The arrested are Ashok Swain, Ajit Singh, Sambit Kumar Das, Sandip Pal and Sunil Mallik, Liku Nayak and Mukesh Swain. Police also seized two live bombs, one chopper, four iron rods, a house-breaking instrument, a torch light, two packets of chilli powder, six mobile phones and three bikes from their possession .

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip off, ASI Adweit Charan Sahoo and a team of police raided an isolated place near Madhupur village cremation ground and arrested the miscreants. The accused confessed that they were planning to rob the house of bar owner Harihar Swain at Deuli.