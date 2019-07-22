Home States Odisha

Odisha government warns High-Tech Medical College over fee hike

The direction came a day after Parents’ Association approached the department alleging that the medical college has been demanding double the amount fixed by the government.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has warned High-Tech Medical College authorities of action if the institution is found charging excess fees from students in contravention of prevailing rules.

In a letter to the principal of the medical college, Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Rajesh Kumar Agarwala said the government will be compelled to cancel no objection certificate (NOC) of the college if the admission of students for the academic year 2019-20 is not done in accordance with OJEE guidelines.

“The institution will not insist upon students or parents to submit any undertakings or bonds with reference to the fee hike. It will abide by the fee structure as decided by the government.

Any violation will be treated as disobedience of government orders and if proved, the department will be compelled to withdraw the NOC or any other essentiality certificate issued to the institution,” the letter stated.

