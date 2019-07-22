Home States Odisha

Police initiate drive to root out superstition in Odisha

As part of the drive on ill-effects of sorcery, residents of Tadama village in Rayagada block took an oath to contact ASHA, Anganwadi or health workers if any of their loved ones fall ill.

Odisha police undertakes drive to sensitise people on sorcery and its ill-effects on the society.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The district administration and police have undertaken a drive to sensitise people on sorcery and its ill-effects on the society.

As part of the drive, residents of Tadama village in Rayagada block took an oath to contact ASHA, Anganwadi or health workers if any of their loved ones fall ill. They were asked to take the patients to hospital instead of calling a sorcerer.

Rayagada Sub-Collector Pratap Pradhan said a few areas in the district have been identified as sensitive in terms of belief in superstitious practices and awareness camps will be conducted there to root out beliefs that are detrimental to society.

He said street plays will be organised on the issue. Sources said the maximum number of sorcery-related deaths and violence in the State are reported from Rayagada district.

Among others, BDO Rajendra Majhi, SDPO Tapan Narayan Rath and ABDO Nrushingh Patnaik were present during the awareness drive.

