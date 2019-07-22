Home States Odisha

Water level of Hirakud reservoir declining

The water level of Hirakud Dam has been declining since July 14 2019 when it was 601.60 feet and the flow of water into the reservoir was 7,561 cusec and the outflow was 13,397 cusec. 

SAMBALPUR: The water level of Hirakud Dam Reservoir is gradually declining due to inadequate rainfall. On Sunday, the water level at the reservoir stood at 599.33 feet. The flow of water into the reservoir was only 2,965 cusec and the outflow was 17,856 cusec through canals, power channel besides water for industries.

The water level of the reservoir has been declining since July 14. It was 601.60 feet.  The flow of water into the reservoir was 7,561 cusec and the outflow was 13,397 cusec. 

Sources said the average rainfall on the upstream of the dam in July is 350 mm, but  this year the upstream has received only 175 mm rainfall till July 21. However, gates of all barrages in neighbouring Chhattisgarh have been opened, they said.

The maximum storage capacity of the reservoir is 630 feet while its dead level for agriculture and power generation is 590 feet and for industries, it is 595 feet.

Last year, Hirakud authorities had released the season’s first floodwater from the dam on July 24 and the water level of HDR stood at 618 feet on that day. In 2017, the first flood water was released from the dam on July 23 and the water level stood at 607.6 feet on that day.

Hirakud Dam Project Executive Engineer Nirakar Bishi admitted that water level of the reservoir is decreasing due to inadequate rainfall on the upstream of the dam. However, there is forecast of good rainfall in days to come. “We are hoping that the water level of the reservoir will rise in the coming days,” he added.

