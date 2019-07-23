Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test from August 5

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced dates for Odisha Teachers’ Eligibility Test (OTET), 2019 here on Monday. To be conducted online for the first time, it will be held from August 5 to 14. Candidates can download their admit cards from BSE’s official website www.bseodisha.nic.in from August 1, stated a notification of the Board adding that details of the examination would be available on the website from July 22.

“The process of filling up the online application form started on July 15 and will continue July 26. All necessary arrangements have been made,” said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum.

OTET was introduced in 2012 and is conducted by BSE twice a year. The test conducted on January 16 this year was cancelled due to paper leak. A total of 1.12 lakh candidates had taken the test at 250 examination centres across the State.

Following leakage of question paper, BSE authorities decided to conduct all examinations including Odisha Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (OSTET) online.



“OTET-2018 and OTET-2019 examinations will be conducted simultaneously,” said Begum. OTET is taken to qualify as teachers for Classes I-VIII while OSTET is for Classes IX and X.