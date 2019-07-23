Sun Temple conservation: Orissa High Court appoints Advocate NK Mohanty as amicus curie

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday appointed Advocate NK Mohanty as amicus curie in a three-year-old PIL on conservation problem at the Konark Temple. The Court appointed the amicus curie in response to an interim petition filed in November last year.



Advocate Dilip Mohapatra, who had filed the PIL in 2016, submitted the interim petition seeking appointment of an Expert Committee or amicus curiae to monitor conservation work at the 13th century monument.



ALSO READ: Not even one Odisha heritage site in Centre's list of 17 most iconic places list

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the amicus curie to file a report on August 5 and posted the matter to that day. Mohapatra, in his interim petition, had alleged that the situation at Konark Temple is alarming and requires urgent repair and renovation to preserve the monument in its present state.



In a reply, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had spelt out a conservation plan that included filling of sand inside Jagamohan, strengthening of projected roof stones, quantitative assessment of chemical conservation work, re-conducting of laser scanning and improvement of drainage system.

While giving details in an affidavit, ASI had stated that more than a month to six months are needed to be ready with the methods for adopting different conservation measures.