One dead, three trapped as coal mine caves in Odisha's Angul district

By Express News Service

TALCHER (ODISHA): At least one miner was killed and three others were trapped following a strata collapse at an open cast coal mine at Bharatpur in Angul district.

Sources said the incident took place at Bharatpur open cast project in Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Around 13 coal miners were working on earthmoving machines in the night shift when the incident took place.

“The miners came under a landmass due to strata failure at about 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Fellow miners and rescue teams immediately swung into action rescued nine workers.

The injured miners have been admitted in the company’s Central Hospital at Talcher for treatment. Preliminary reports said the dead and the injured are contractual workers.

Angered at the mishap, hundreds of locals staged agitation demanding adequate compensation for the victims. Senior officials of the district administration rushed to the spot along with the local MLA.

PSU sources said the rescue operation is underway with the help of MCL’s mines rescue team, local police and MCL security personnel to search for the three missing workers. One body has been recovered so far.

“The directors of the technical/operations and personnel wings are overseeing the rescue operations and an inquiry committee, under the General Manager (safety and rescue), has started the investigation to ascertain the cause of strata failure,” the PSU said in a statement.