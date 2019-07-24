Odisha Congress to stage demonstrations against growing crime against women in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday announced that the party will stage demonstrations at all district headquarters town to protest the growing crime against women, including minor girls and increase number of missing children, on Wednesday.

Announcing this here, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the protest will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The party will submit memorandum to the district Collectors in this regard, he said.



Alleging that the law and order situation has collapsed in the State, Mishra said that kidnap and rape of women have increased in an unprecedented manner. Criticising the police for its failure to nab the culprits, he said women including minor girls are no longer safe in Odisha.

Mishra said Ministers and the ruling BJD MLAs have become complacent in their fifth term in office. In the Assembly questions asked by the Opposition, MLAs are avoided, or if a reply is given by a Minister, it does not have any link with the original question, he said.



Referring to a discussion on the drought situation in the Assembly, Mishra said Revenue Minister gave details on rainfall data instead of replying how the Government plans to combat the situation.

He also criticised the Government for discussing devolution of power to the panchayati raj institutions in the Assembly. Chairman of the media cell of the party Satya Prakash Nayak and other leaders were present.