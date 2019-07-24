Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress to stage demonstrations against growing crime against women in state

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the protest will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on July 24 2019.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Congress

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday announced that the party will stage demonstrations at all district headquarters town to protest the growing crime against women, including minor girls and increase number of missing children, on Wednesday.

Announcing this here, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the protest will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The party will submit memorandum to the district Collectors in this regard, he said.

ALSO READ: Women abuse on rise but Nirbhaya fund unused by Odisha government, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Alleging that the law and order situation has collapsed in the State, Mishra said that kidnap and rape of women have increased in an unprecedented manner. Criticising the police for its failure to nab the culprits, he said women including minor girls are no longer safe in Odisha.

ALSO READ: Opposition demands CM Naveen Patnaik's resignation over missing children in Odisha

Mishra said Ministers and the ruling BJD MLAs have become complacent in their fifth term in office. In the Assembly questions asked by the Opposition, MLAs are avoided, or if a reply is given by a Minister, it does not have any link with the original question, he said.

Referring to a discussion on the drought situation in the Assembly, Mishra said Revenue Minister gave details on rainfall data instead of replying how the Government plans to combat the situation.

He also criticised the Government for discussing devolution of power to the panchayati raj institutions in the Assembly. Chairman of the media cell of the party Satya Prakash Nayak and other leaders were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Odisha Crimes Odisha Police Naveen Patnaik Odisha Congress Satya Prakash Nayak
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp