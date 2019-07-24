Odisha's Malgodown to have CCTVs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Malgodown will come under the surveillance of CCTV cameras as decided by its traders’ association in order to keep a tab on anti-social and criminal activities including cases of theft, snatching and robbery which have increased of late.

With repeated complaints being ignored by the police, Malgodown traders’ association convened an emergency meeting in May and decided not to allow residents of a particular locality to work in the godown.



They further decided in June to issue identity cards for drivers of all vehicles transporting goods to the area.

Following these measures, installation of CCTVs gained momentum to beef up the area’s security.



Around 50 CCTV cameras will be installed at strategic locations for wider surveillance, for which the traders’ body will spend over Rs 20 lakh,” said Prafulla Kumar Chhatoi, general secretary of Cuttack Chambers of Commerce.



A survey has already been conducted and the strategic locations have been identified. The work for installation of CCTV cameras will commence within seven days, Chhatoi said adding that Malgodown will be under 24/7 surveillance.

The move has been welcomed by all stakeholders after a Malgodown trader Md Farooq Tayab was shot in his shop in November 2014.



Malgodown, the largest wholesale market in the State, has more than 1,500 wholesale and retail traders who trade various essential commodities.