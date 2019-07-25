Odisha BJP MLA moves privilege notice against Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MLA from Sambalpur Jayanarayan Mishra on Wednesday moved a privilege motion against Excise and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari for allegedly misleading the Assembly. While replying to a question from Opposition chief whip and BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, Pujari on July 20 had said no liquor shop has been opened in the State since 2006.

Contesting the Minister’s reply, Mishra told the House that he will give a detailed data on how many liquor shops have been opened in the State in the last 12 years if the matter is referred to the privilege committee.

“I have moved the privilege notice against the Minister as per Rule 140 of the State Assembly for misleading the House by providing wrong information,” Mishra said. Comments from the Excise Minister on the privilege notice moved against him could not be obtained.