Poor irrigation worry for farmers

Farmers in the district have almost lost hope of a good yield this year owing to deficit rainfall, defunct lift irrigation points and bore-wells. 

Published: 25th July 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rengali Right Canal in Dhenkanal I Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Farmers in the district have almost lost hope of a good yield this year owing to deficit rainfall, defunct lift irrigation points and bore-wells. Despite the fast aggravating farm crisis, the district administration is yet to initiate emergency measures in coordination with line departments as Irrigation, Agriculture, Horticulture and Watershed. 

As per reports, the district has received only 118 mm of rainfall by July 20 against the normal average of 189 mm. Parjang and Odapada blocks are the worst affected in the district. 

The district has irrigation coverage of only 48 per cent farmland during the kharif season. The Rengali Right Canal project had emerged as a ray of hope for the farmers in the district. However, they are now upset as the canal has not lived up to the expectation. It has been constructed in a low-lying area while the farmlands are in the upper areas. 

Official reports said the canal is supposed to provide water for irrigation to 25,000 hectares of land but in the present circumstances, it seems remote.   

Project Chief Engineer JK Tripathy said the State Government has released `80 crore for implementation of Parbatigiri Mega Lift Irrigation project. It is aimed at lifting water from Rengali canal to upper areas. He said the tender process for the project is already over. The project is likely to provide irrigation facility to 3,500 hectares of agricultural land in the first phase by June next year. 

This year, pre-cultivation activities for paddy crop has been completed on 55,000 hectares out of 94,940 hectares in the district. 

