12 km Nayagarh Town to Mahipur Railway line in Odisha inspected, likely to start soon

Three pairs of trains run between Khurda Road and Nayagarh Town and two pairs between Balangir and Bichhupali on Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project.

CRS of South Eastern Circle AK Rai inspecting the track

CRS of South Eastern Circle AK Rai inspecting the tracks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Train service on the newly-laid broad gauge line from Nayagarh Town to Mahipur railway station is likely to start soon after the line is declared fit for the purpose. 

Commissioner, Railway Safety (CRS) of South Eastern Circle (Kolkata) AK Rai inspected the 12 km line of the on-going 289 km Khurda Road-Balangir Rail line project on Thursday.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Rai along with a team of senior technical officials walked on the tracks and inspected different railroad components besides the gauge measurement.

“The CSR thoroughly inspected safety aspects of railway tracks and other safety-related equipment. He is expected to submit his report within next two weeks. He will point out deficiencies and lacunae, if any, and advice the zonal railway to rectify,” said the source.

Train services will be introduced on the newly-laid track after a suitable inspection report is submitted by the CRS, the source informed and hoped that the track will be fully fit for train services by next month end.

Presently, three pairs of trains run between Khurda Road and Nayagarh Town and two pairs between Balangir and Bichhupali on Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project.

Of the 92 km of the project completed so far, 80 km has been commissioned. The Railways has been constructing the line from both the sides - Khurda Road and Balangir for early completion.

While the rail line from Khurda Road to Begunia was commissioned on July 16, 2015, Begunia to Rajsunakhala line and Rajsunakhala to Bolagarh Road line were opened on November 3, 2015 and March 20, 2017 respectively.

Similarly, the line between Bolagarh Road and Nayagarh Town was commissioned on June 19, 2017 and from Balangir to Bichhupalli on January 15 this year.

The locals have been urged to remain alert and stay away from tracks and also keep their cattle or other animals away from the vicinity of tracks to prevent any untoward incident.

ECoR Principal Chief Engineer Narottam Singh Uikey accompanied Rai.

