Debt burden behind 28-year-old farmer's suicide in Odisha

Published: 26th July 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 28-year-old farmer of Podmunda village under Bargarh Sadar block, who had allegedly consumed pesticide due to crop loss and loan burden on Wednesday evening, died at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) later in the night. 

The farmer, Baishnab Bhue, was reportedly under mental pressure after his paddy crop got damaged due to scanty rainfall. Sources said the farmer owned three acre of land and had taken another acre on lease.

He had grown paddy over 3.5 acre and vegetable on half an acre. Baishnab had taken hand loan for the cultivation and was distressed after his crop got damaged due to deficit rain.

Baishnab’s father Minaketan said his son went to the field on Wednesday evening and did not return home till late in the night. Subsequently, his family members went to search for Baishnab. However, he was found lying in the field in a critical condition. 

He was rushed to the DHH but succumbed while undergoing treatment, Minaketan said and added that Baishnab was under severe mental duress due to crop loss and loan burden.

Following Baishnab’s death, Additional Tehsildar of Bargarh Anurag Mishra visited Podmunda to probe the incident and take stock of the situation. 

Mishra said from preliminary investigation, it was found that the farmer committed suicide due to some family dispute. However, inquiry is still underway and the exact reason behind the death could be ascertained only after completion of the probe, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration provided Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross besides Rs 2,000 under Harischandra Yojana to Baishnab’s family.

Though majority of villages under Bargarh Sadar block are irrigated by Bargarh Canal under the Hirakud Dam Project, Podmunda is non-irrigated and farmers of the village depend on monsoon for kharif crop. 

