Odisha police arrests retired teacher with assets worth Rs 2.96 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested a retired assistant teacher on charges of corruption. The teacher, Subrat Kumar Choudhury, was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.96 crore.



Choudhury was posted at an upper primary school under Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district and had taken voluntary retirement from service in June this year.

During a raid on Choudhury's property on Wednesday Koraput division Vigilance officers found him to be in possession of a four-storey building, house at RK Colony and three two-storey buildings, all in Nabarangpur.



During searches, Choudhury was found to be in posession of 23 plots in the district and nearby areas, investment in different insurance policies amounting to Rs 50.40 lakh, Santoshi Infotech Computer Centre valued at Rs 11.28 lakh.



Police also found gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, household articles worth Rs 6.41 lakh.

The accused’s four-storey building's estimated market value is Rs 2.23 crore. Similarly, the 23 plots are worth Rs 1.33 crore, two double-storey buildings worth Rs 82.18 lakh, the under-construction two-storey house at Rangamatiguda worth Rs 19 lakh and the house at RK Colony worth Rs 12.90 lakh.



The searches were conducted on receiving allegations of corruption against him.