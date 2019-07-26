Odisha's Ravenshaw University radio back on air

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw Radio, the community radio of Ravenshaw University, resumed operation on Thursday after lying defunct for a long time. Higher Education Minister Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo re-launched the radio service in the presence of BJD MLA Souvik Biswal and the university’s Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.

Being the State’s first campus radio service, Ravenshaw Radio was launched under the aegis of then Vice-Chancellor Debdas Chhotray in April, 2011. Set up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, it soon became a big hit by airing good programmes prepared by students on campus.



However, after a few years of successful operation, the service was stopped in 2015 following technical glitches with major equipment becoming dysfunctional.



Later, though students of Journalism and Mass Communication department of the university started using the Radio Station as a practical laboratory by repairing some of the equipment, programmes could not be aired as the antenna had been damaged in lightning.

After much hue and cry, the authorities initiated steps to revive the radio station a year ago. It was then repaired, renovated and restored at a cost of more than Rs 27 lakh.



“The radio station’s capacity has been enhanced with installation of a 50-watt transmitter which will enable programmes to be aired within 20 km radius of the university,” said HoD of Journalism and Mass Communication Dr Jayanta Kumar Swain. He added that earlier, people residing within 5 km radius of the university were able to tune into the radio.

“The radio station 90.4 MHz has started airing both informative and entertaining programmes twice daily from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.



It will provide a platform for students to voice their opinion and give expression to their thoughts, talent and creativity. Starting from anchoring to production and transmission, the station will be managed by the students.

The station will focus on airing programmes related to education, sports, health and hygiene, traditional and folk songs, culture and heritage, music and entertainment, child rights, law, social issues, personalities/legends, real life inspirational stories, disability issues, etc.



It will give a much-needed fillip to the learning environment here,” said Swain.