Orissa High Court issues notice to General Administration Department regarding NH-16 land

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notice to Special Secretary in General Administration Department to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for not carrying out a court order in connection with land acquired at Naharkanta for expansion of NH-16.



The division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice Pramath Patnaik posted the matter to August 28 for hearing along with the response of the Special Secretary.

Land losers had filed petitions alleging that their land with occupied houses were acquired for the NH project, but no alternative homestead land had been provided.

On January 29 this year the High Court, in a common order for all the petitioners, directed the General Administration Department to allot alternative homestead land to them within two months. But no land had been allotted to them so far.

One Karunakar Naik in his petition filed through advocate Shivshankar Mohanty alleged “willful disobedience and violation of the common court order” liable for proceedings in terms of the Contempt of Courts Act.