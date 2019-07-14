Home States Odisha

National Highway 520 upgradtion slows down in Odisha

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities are hoping to complete the project of NH 520 by December 2020.

Published: 14th July 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOIDA: The rehabilitation and upgradation project for National Highway (NH) 520 running through the mining belts of Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts has slowed down.

Yet, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities are hoping to complete the project by December 2020. NHAI sources said that work on the 10 km stretch from Rimuli in Keonjhar is complete.

ALSO READ: Jeypore villagers in Odisha seek review of road work

The work on the rest of the stretch is underway. They said power utility NESCO is yet to shift electricity posts and power lines running parallel to the NH on Rimuli-Koida section.

NHAI officials said  Koida-Rajamunda section in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district would be concrete road, adding that at some places, the base is ready and concretisation of the top would start only after monsoon.

Sources said the entire highway project from Rimuli to Rajamunda costs Rs 2,004.77 crore and is getting implemented in two packages.

The first package from Rimuli (in Keonjhar) to Koida (in Sundargarh) is for 43.2 km of four-lane bituminous road and the work was given to Montecarlo Ltd for Rs 828.36 crore.

ALSO READ: Odisha's Bainipur to Phulbad National Highway turns death trap for commuters

The second package from Sundargarh’s Koida to Rajamunda is for 53.25 km of four-lane concrete road.

The package of Rs 1,176.41 crore was bagged by a joint venture construction firm KMC-RKD.

NHAI Project Director Sourav Chaurasia said the project is moving satisfactorily and it would be completed by 2020 end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Koida Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik NHAI NH 520 National Highways Authority of India Sourav Chaurasia
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp