Jeypore villagers in Odisha seek review of road work

Jeypore villagers said Odisha government had sanctioned over Rs 1 crore for developing a seven km stretch from NH-26 near Randapali to Umuri railway chowk under PMGSY.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A portion of the road between Randapali and Umuri Railway Chowk

A portion of the road between Randapali and Umuri Railway Chowk | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Residents of six panchayats in Jeypore block have appealed to the Rural Development department to review construction of a road from NH-26 near Randapali to Umuri railway chowk as the project has been delayed considerably.

The villagers said the state government had sanctioned over Rs 1 crore for developing the seven km stretch from NH-26 near Randapali to Umuri railway chowk via Badokudi under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The task was assigned to a contractor who was asked to complete the project before monsoon. They said work on the project was started two months back and is still continuing amid rains.

The villagers said the material used in the construction work has been lying on the roadside and a portion of the road got damaged in heavy rains recently.

Residents of Umuri, Akamba, Kaliagam, Dhanpur and Badajeuna Randapali panchayats sought review of the work to ensure it is completed as per plan.

They said owing to sub-standard work, it is doubtful whether the road would last long and demanded that the Executive Engineer of the department should conduct a probe in this regard.

