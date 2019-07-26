Paradip Port Trust to regulate water supply release in wake of water crisis in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In the wake of an acute water crisis, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) authorities have decided to regulate the water supply to its residential colonies and slums hereby releasing water once a day instead of twice.

The port authorities on Thursday informed that domestic water supply from its reservoirs will be reduced till the water shortage is resolved.



Executive Engineer, Public Health Division of PPT, Binayak Pradhan said water will be provided to the town residents once a day from Thursday onwards.



The decision on water supply restriction has been taken keeping in view the decrease in water level of the reservoirs. Residents are being sensitised about the decision through mike announcement, he added.

The PPT’s pump house has failed to draw water from Taladanda canal as the water level has gone down drastically. Erratic release of water in the canal by the Water Resources department has aggravated the situation.



As per report, while the PPT township and 26 slums having around one lakh population require six million gallons per day (MGD) water, the Public Health Division of PPT will now supply three MGD from its three reservoirs.

The PPT has three water reservoirs to store three MGD each. The water level in the reservoirs has also come down.



The six MGD-capacity water treatment plant inside the port has failed to function due to insufficient water in the canal. Rain deficit and illegal pumping of ground water by different companies and traders have led to the crisis, sources said.

Locals alleged that factories and commercial establishments have dug up deep bore wells and pumping out water through diesel motor pumps for their construction work, consumption and trade purposes. Some people have also started trading in water. The water is stored in fibre or aluminum containers and sold to prospective buyers. The officials concerned have turned a blind eye to such activities, they alleged.