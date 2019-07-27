Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to victim's kin who lost life after slipping into uncovered drain in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday provided an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the husband of T Appalama (65) who lost her life after slipping into an uncovered drain here on Thursday night.



Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Kumar Rout and BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North) PK Prusti met T Madhaya, husband of T Appalama and extended a financial aid of `2 lakh.

The fund will be released to Madhaya from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), BMC officials said. On Thursday, local MLA had extended a financial help of ` one lakh to the victim’s family.

T Appalama of Salia Sahi was going on the flooded Ekamra Villa road at around 7 pm died when she slipped from the muddy road into an under-repair drain which was not covered or barricaded. Locals rushed to rescue her, but she had died by then.