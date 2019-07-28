Odisha MLAs laud ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-2 success

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines on Saturday lauded the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of Chandrayaan-2 Mission.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro and other members stood for one minute in silence in the House as a mark of respect to the scientists for whom the second moon mission of India became a reality.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy said Chandrayaan-2 is a huge success for the country.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra also supported Satpathy’s views. Chandrayaan-2 was launched successfully on July 22.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had congratulated the ISRO scientists and hailed the organisation for its giant leap in space exploration immediately after the launch.

Odisha, too, has a contribution to the mission as important components of the modules of Chandrayaan-2 were manufactured at the Bhubaneswar-based Central Tool Room and Training Centre. Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO’s first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1, which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.