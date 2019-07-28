Shop owners evicted in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A massive eviction drive has been started by the district administration on both sides of the State Highway at Pattamundai market.

Tehsildar of Pattamundai Sarat Kumar Giri said the drive was started on Friday to evict traders who have encroached upon the road.

He said despite protest by the encroachers, several shops were demolished. Giri said police personnel were deployed in the market to address any untoward incident during the eviction drive.

He said congestion on the main road has emerged as a major cause of concern in the town. “Legal action will be initiated against those who refuse to vacate government land in the area,” the tehsildar said.