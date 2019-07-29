Home States Odisha

Dry spell ends after good monsoon rain in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Farmers of Mayurbhanj district have a reason to cheer as the prolonged dry spell seems to have finally ended.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha agriculture

Women transplanting paddy saplings in a farm field in Bangiriposi | express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Farmers of Mayurbhanj district have a reason to cheer as the prolonged dry spell seems to have finally ended.

Canals, dams and water reservoirs like Suno, Kalo, Deo and Sulei now have adequate water for meeting the irrigation needs of farmers in the district. Incessant rains for the last three days has changed the agriculture scenario in the area with farmers taking up agriculture activities with enthusiasm using both modern and traditional equipment.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Mayurbhanj Damodar Sethi said rains over the last three days have brought a new lease of life for paddy saplings which had almost dried up owing to a dry spell in May and June.

He said the district has received 188.50 mm rainfall against the normal monthly average of 305 mm as of Sunday. As per reports, around 46 to 50 per cent farming activities have been completed by the farmers in this Kharif season. Sethi said check dams and reservoirs play a key role in irrigating farmlands in the district where re-planting of paddy saplings starts from mid-July.

The Agriculture Department has set a target to cover 4,37,000 hectare (ha) land across the district under Kharif cultivation. Of this, 1,58,891 ha land is irrigated while 2,78,109 ha is rain-fed. It has been planned to cultivate high-yielding variety and local paddy on around 2,92,000 ha land this year.

The district had received 176.43 mm rainfall against the normal average of 265 mm in June, a deficit of at least 88.57 mm. Until mid-July, just 90.35 mm rainfall had been received in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayurbhanj district Odisha rains Odisha monsoon Odisha agriculture
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp