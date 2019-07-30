Home States Odisha

Sweet victory for Odisha in Rasagola war with West Bengal

OSIC, Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Odisha recognised as registered proprietor of GI tagged Rasagola

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The bitter war of ownership over Rasagola or Rasgulla between Odisha and West Bengal has taken a new turn with the GI Registry of India according to the GI tag to ‘Odisha Rasagola’ on Monday. Winning the rights over Rasagola has brought cheer to the State as the sweet has not only been an integral part of the cuisine and culture of Odisha but also commands high religious significance dating back to over eight centuries.

A sweet stall selling rasagola in
Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

As the controversy over the ownership of the sweet syrupy balls erupted a few years back, West Bengal had made the first move and obtained the GI tag for the ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ in 2017.

Odisha had then approached the GI Registry claiming its rights over the delicacy that is unique to the land. Odisha furnished all documentary proof related to ‘Odisha Rasagola’ including origin and history along with all details like its unique form, preparation methods, nutrient contents and self-life etc.

in March 2018. Following the review, GI Registry, Chennai has granted the GI certificate to Odisha Rasagola. The Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC) and Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Odisha have been recognised as the registered proprietor of the GI tagged Rasagola, the GI Registry, Chennai said. “This is a much need recognition for the syrupy delicacy that has been closely associated with the rituals of Lord Jagannath for centuries.

We had placed our case strongly before the GI Registry that Rasagola was invented in Odisha and is being offered to the Lord at Srimandir in Puri for centuries,” said Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, Chairman of the OSIC which facilitated the Byabasayee Samiti in securing the GI tag for the sweet.

Odisha Rasagola’s GI tag ends bitter war

Dasmohapatra also claimed that Rasagola is Odisha’s very own sweet and by mistake, the GI tag was given in favour of West Bengal. The Odisha Government, which had strongly opposed the tag in favour of the neighbouring State, had stated that its fight will continue till the State gets GI tag for Odisha’s Rasgola. Historians also claim that there are several mythological and historical evidences that prove Rasagola’s origin in Odisha.

Rasagola is served as prasad to Lord Jagannath as part of ‘Niladri Bije’ rituals when the deities return to their abode following a nine-day visit to their aunt during the Rath Yatra festival at Puri. Places like Pahala and Salepur in the State are very famous for this syrupy delicacy. The OSIC officials said the GI tag to Rasagola is a blessing of Lord Jagannath. It will not only help Odisha sweet get global recognition but also improve its commercial value benefiting thousands of traders of the State.

