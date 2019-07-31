Odisha fishermen stage protests against fishing ban at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of fishermen, trawler owners and seafood exporters on Tuesday staged protest against the decision of forest officials to impose fishing ban throughout the year at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary.

Earlier, the ban was imposed for seven months during Olive Ridley sea turtles nesting season from November 1 to May 31.

Staging the protest under the banner of All Odisha Fish Producers’ Federation (AOFPF) in front of the office of Divisional Forest Officer at Rajnagar, the fishermen said this year the officials banned fishing throughout the year at Gahiramatha affecting their livelihood.

“We have been demanding an alternative source of livelihood in the wake of the ban and adequate compensation for losses fishermen have incurred due to the ban on fishing nearshore waters. There exists a clause in Central Empowerment Committee’s directives, which says that there should be an alternative source of income before the fishing ban is imposed”, said AOFPF general secretary Sumant Biswal.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahiramatha marine sanctuary Bimal Prasanna Acharya said, “Ban has been imposed to protect turtles, dolphins, sharks and other marine species. We are providing alternative livelihood to fishermen under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management project.”