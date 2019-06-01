Poor facilities irk railway passengers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Absence of basic facilities, including drinking water and sanitation, at several railway stations on Cuttack-Paradip route has come under severe criticism. Passengers depending on the route have appealed to higher-ups to address their grievances at the earliest.

As per reports, thousands of passengers from Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts depend on the route having 14 railway stations-Matgajpur, Kandarapur, Badakhanditia, Raghunathpur, Banbihari Gwalipur, Gorekhnath, Jhankad Sarala Road, Nimakana, Rahama, Banikuda, Bagadia PH and Paradip.

At least five trains, including Santragachi-Paradeep Weekly Super First Express, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Superfast Express, Puri-Paradeep Intercity Express, Cuttack-Paradeep MEMU and Cuttack-Paradeep Passenger move on this route. Besides, a number of goods trains also move on the route.

Passengers alleged that except for two or three railway stations, the condition of the rest is pathetic. Lack of basic facilities at railway stations has resulted in immense hardship to them.

“We are being forced to drink contaminated water, use stinking toilets and sit on floor due to shortage of proper sitting arrangements. Movement of uncovered goods trains carrying iron ore and coal is polluting the area,” the passengers rued.

Coordinator of Cuttack-Paradip Rail Yatri Surksha Samiti Gobind Ojha said though the railway authorities have installed Wi-Fi facility and bio-toilets, several stations lack basic facilities like drinking water. No food or beverage is available for the passengers as many stations lack refreshment stalls, he added.

At Banbihari Gwalipur, the railway station has no rest shed for passengers. While it has two platforms, there is no over bridge. The only toilet, which was damaged last year, is yet to be repaired. Even the asbestos roof of ticket booking counter has been damaged, he informed.

Recently, they submitted a memorandum to the railway authorities seeking better passenger amenities at the stations.A senior railway officer said, “We have sought the intervention of higher authorities to set up over bridge and improve basic facilities at the railway stations.”