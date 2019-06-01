Home States Odisha

Poor facilities irk railway passengers

Passengers alleged that except for two or three railway stations, the condition of the rest is pathetic. Lack of basic facilities at railway stations has resulted in immense hardship to them.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Banbihari Gwalipur railway station in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Absence of basic facilities, including drinking water and sanitation, at several railway stations on Cuttack-Paradip route has come under severe criticism. Passengers depending on the route have appealed to higher-ups to address their grievances at the earliest.

As per reports, thousands of passengers from Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts depend on the route having 14 railway stations-Matgajpur, Kandarapur, Badakhanditia, Raghunathpur, Banbihari Gwalipur, Gorekhnath, Jhankad Sarala Road, Nimakana, Rahama, Banikuda, Bagadia PH and Paradip.

At least five trains, including Santragachi-Paradeep Weekly Super First Express, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Superfast Express, Puri-Paradeep Intercity Express, Cuttack-Paradeep MEMU and Cuttack-Paradeep Passenger move on this route. Besides, a number of goods trains also move on the route.

Passengers alleged that except for two or three railway stations, the condition of the rest is pathetic. Lack of basic facilities at railway stations has resulted in immense hardship to them.

“We are being forced to drink contaminated water, use stinking toilets and sit on floor due to shortage of proper sitting arrangements. Movement of uncovered goods trains carrying iron ore and coal is polluting the area,” the passengers rued.

Coordinator of Cuttack-Paradip Rail Yatri Surksha Samiti Gobind Ojha said though the railway authorities have installed Wi-Fi facility and bio-toilets, several stations lack basic facilities like drinking water. No food or beverage is available for the passengers as many stations lack refreshment stalls, he added.
At Banbihari Gwalipur, the railway station has no rest shed for passengers. While it has two platforms, there is no over bridge. The only toilet, which was damaged last year, is yet to be repaired. Even the asbestos roof of ticket booking counter has been damaged, he informed.

Recently, they submitted a memorandum to the railway authorities seeking better passenger amenities at the stations.A senior railway officer said, “We have sought the intervention of higher authorities to set up over bridge and improve basic facilities at the railway stations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Passengers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp