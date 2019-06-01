Home States Odisha

Unused Government hospital building turns safe haven for criminals

Nearly 10 months after the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) was shifted to a new building, the old building is lying abandoned.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Nearly 10 months after the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) was shifted to a new building, the old building is lying abandoned. The DHH was shifted to a seven-storey building on the outskirts of the town in July last year and ever since the old building, located in the heart of the town, remains unused.

In absence of any step to utilise it, the building with 100 rooms has turned into a safe haven for anti-socials who occupy a part of it and turn it into gambling during night. Chief District Medical Officer Ajit Kumar Mohanty said a proposal for using the old DHH building as an ANM centre and CDMO office is pending with the Government. “We have written to Health Director regarding the proposal and a reply is awaited,” Mohanty.

Meanwhile, Committee of Concerned Citizens of Malkangiri (CCCM) has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik into the issue.They said Government should act soon to put the old DHH building into use as an ANM centre in the interest of people of the district.

Government hospital Criminals

