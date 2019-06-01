Home States Odisha

Woman killed by pack of stray dogs in Odisha

A pack of 8 to 10 stray dogs attacked and pounced on the woman and left her bleeding in different parts of her body.

Dogs

Representaional image.

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA: A pack of stray dogs Saturday attacked and killed a woman when she was on her way to attend nature's call in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said.

The incident took place at Banjibahal village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district when 57-year-old Bhumisuta Majhi had gone near the pond.

A pack of 8 to 10 stray dogs attacked and pounced on the woman and left her bleeding in different parts of her body, the police said adding that she died on the spot.

By the time, local people reached the spot hearing her scream, she was dead.

A similar incident was reported in Kalahandi district two months ago when a nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by stray dogs at Khasiguda village.

TAGS
Pack of Dogs Dog attack Woman killed Rabid dogs

