Five telephone exchanges in Odisha remain dead for six days

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Thousands of BSNL landline subscribers and Broadband users of Katikata, Gaudagopa, Nemalo, Nischintakoili and Narendrapur telephone exchanges under Salepur Telecom Sub-division have been facing problems for the last six days as the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) was allegedly cut by Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) during post-cyclone restoration work leaving the exchanges dead.

Sources said, some CESU staff while digging a hole for erection of an electric pole near Salepur Telecom Sub-divisional office had cut the OFC cable connecting the five telephone exchanges.“Though the telephone exchanges have been lying defunct from Tuesday, no steps have been taken by the authorities of telephone department for necessary repair and restoration of damaged OFC cable,” alleged Pratap Satapthy, a BSNL Broadband subscriber of Katikata.

The BSNL landline and broadband subscribers have further alleged that the JTO concerned and SDO of Salepur Telecom sub-division are also avoiding to attend phone calls of the subscribers trying to make query in this connection.

“We are unable to contact any BSNL official to inquire as to when the defunct telephone exchanges will be restored,” said Rabin Biswal, another subscriber of Narendrapur Telephone Exchange.The telephone subscribers, who have drawn the attention of General Manager, Cuttack Telecom Division in this regard, have threatened to surrender their landline telephones and broadband connections if necessary steps are not taken for restoration of defunct telephone exchanges.