Odisha board declares class 12 science stream results. Here's how to check it

The Odisha higher secondary results for the science stream was declared on Monday. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha declared the results through chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results for Class 12 Science, Art and Commerce streams are declared on separate days. The results for Commerce and Arts stream will be declared on June 7, 2019.

Students can also check their results via SMS by typing RESULT OR12 ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

In 2019, a total of 3.69 lakh students wrote 12 exams which included 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce. The exams began on March 7, 2019 and ended on March 30, 2019.

In 2018, the Plus 2 Science pass percentage was 76.98. Similar to previous years, last year too, the girls outshined the boys with a 78.88 per cent pass percentage.

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSEO) is a Board of Education imparting Senior Higher Secondary (Class 11 & Class 12 Courses) for public and private schools, colleges under the state government.