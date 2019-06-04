Home States Odisha

Uncertainty over VIMSAR recruitment

Uncertainty looms large over the recruitment of professors at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) owing to lack of adequate applicants. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Uncertainty looms large over the recruitment of professors at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) owing to lack of adequate applicants. Last month, it was decided to fill up 64 vacancies including nine professors, 16 associate professors and 39 assistant professors. On May 16, a recruitment notice was advertised by VIMSAR for the posts.

Dean of VIMSAR Prof Braja Mohan Mishra informed that the preliminary document verification process was completed on May 29 and the recruitment process will take time. He said a selection committee comprising the heads of the respective departments will be formed. The committee will test the candidates in different stages and the short listed ones will be finally approved by the executive body.  

The recruitment process may be delayed as the number of applications received in response to the notice is very less. Besides, no applications have yet been received for vacant posts in the Radiology department. The delay in filling up the posts may affect admission of students into Post Graduate courses.

The process is also mired in uncertainty as the post of Director at the institute has been lying vacant since Dr Ashwini Pujhari resigned from the post. Dr Prakash Chanda Mahapatra, who was given the temporary charge of Director, retired earlier this week.

Comments

