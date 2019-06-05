Home States Odisha

Illegal sand mining hits construction activities in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha

Thousands of people in Kujang and Tirtol blocks who depend on river ecosystem have been affected.

Sand being lifted illegally from Mahanadi river bed

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration’s failure to check illegal sand lifting from Mahanadi and Devi river beds is not only leading to loss of revenue but also hampering construction activities in different areas of Jagatsinghpur.

Illegal sand mining is rampant in different tehsils of the district where the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) are flouted with impunity. This has led to shortage of sand, which is used in construction activities, and as a result of which its price has skyrocketed.

Inadequate number of quarrying sites and restriction on quarrying on Devi, Prachi and Mahanadi river beds have also affected construction activity in the district. Thousands of people residing in riverside villages in Kujang and Tirtol blocks  largely depend on the river ecosystem.  

Over the years, their livelihood has been marred by the activities of sand mafia, who use political intimidation and administrative apathy to rob locals of the sand. While the use of illegal machines has been banned under Minor Minerals Act, 1963 and NGT orders, they are used extensively by the mafia.
Sources said contractors working on road and other projects in Paradip have been violating the NGT directive with regard to use of such machines, including JCBs.  

Locals said sand traders have illegally encroached upon the river bed of Mahanadi  in Tirtol where they have hoarded huge quantity of sand to sell it at a premium ahead of monsoon. Sand lifted from the river bed is also transported to other places.

Additional District Magistrate, Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir said the administration has been taking steps to check illegal sand lifting from Mahanadi river. He said  tehsildars and Sub-Collector have been asked to act against the sand mafia.  

Meanwhile, a team, led by Kujang tahsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda, on Tuesday seized a JCB machine and some trucks which were used for illegal lifting of sand.

