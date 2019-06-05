Popular comedian from Odisha Salil Mitra passes away  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Popular Ollywood comedian Salil Mitra passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 52.

Salil was suffering from critical internal injuries he had sustained in a road accident in Keonjhar district on May 12. The comedian was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He was known for his roles in films like ‘Pua Bhangi Dela Suna Sansar’, ‘Sasti’, ‘Love Station’, ‘Love Pain Kuch Bhi Karega’, ‘Mahanayak’, ‘Gapa Hele Bi Sata’, ‘Sister Sridevi’. Salil had also touched people’s hearts with his roles in television serials too.

Ollywood fraternity has condoled his untimely demise. “Popular comedian Salil Mitra left for his heavenly abode.We have been friends for almost 30 years. Miss you Salil,” tweeted actor and chairperson of Odisha Film Development Corporation, Kuna Tripathy.

CM Naveen Patnaik also condoled his untimely death on social media. The last rites will be performed at his ancestral village in Mayurbhanj.