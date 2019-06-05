Home States Odisha

Popular comedian from Odisha Salil Mitra passes away  

52-year-old Mitra had sustained critical internal injuries in a road accident in Keonjhar district last month.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Salil Mitra

Salil Mitra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Popular Ollywood comedian Salil Mitra passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 52.

Salil was suffering from critical internal injuries he had sustained in a road accident in Keonjhar district on May 12. The comedian was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He was known for his roles in films like ‘Pua Bhangi Dela Suna Sansar’, ‘Sasti’, ‘Love Station’, ‘Love Pain Kuch Bhi Karega’, ‘Mahanayak’, ‘Gapa Hele Bi Sata’, ‘Sister Sridevi’. Salil had also touched people’s hearts with his roles in television serials too.

Ollywood fraternity has condoled his untimely demise. “Popular comedian Salil Mitra left for his heavenly abode.We have been friends for almost 30 years. Miss you Salil,” tweeted actor and chairperson of Odisha Film Development Corporation, Kuna Tripathy.

CM Naveen Patnaik also condoled his untimely death on social media. The last rites will be performed at his ancestral village in Mayurbhanj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salil Mitra Salil Mitra comedian Salil mitra death Ollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp