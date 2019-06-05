Home States Odisha

Public opinion for Odisha Budget 2019-20

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari invited people to send their views and suggestions to make the Budget an inclusive one.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (Express Files)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give an opportunity to the citizens to participate in State’s Budget making process, the Government on Tuesday sought suggestions from people. The new Government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is likely to present the annual Budget for 2019-20 in July.

Announcing this at a media conference here, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari invited people to send their views and suggestions to make the Budget an inclusive one. Suggestions can be submitted on www.budget.odisha.gov.in.

The page would host Budget documents and suggestions, said Pujari. The suggestions can also be mailed at odisha.budget@gov.in. Similarly, suggestions for the Budget have also been invited through Whatsapp, Telegram and SMS to Mobile number (+91)9438161111.

The Government had presented a Vote on Account of Rs 56,921 crore for the first four months of 2019-20 fiscal on February 7 because of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. 

TAGS
Niranjan Pujari Odisha annual budget Odisha 2019 20 Budget Odisha finance ministry

Comments

