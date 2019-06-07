HC Bar protests collegium recommendation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association in its general body meeting on Thursday resolved to lodge a protest against the High Court collegium for recommending names of lawyers, who are not regular practitioners of the HC, for appointment of judges.The Bar Association, which has more than 4,000 law practitioners as members, has also decided to remain absent from the courts of Chief Justice and two other judges on June 17. The Orissa High Court collegium comprises Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and two senior most judges Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra.

Earlier, a delegation of the Bar Association had met the Chief Justice and submitted a representation requesting him not to recommend the names of lawyers who are not regular practitioners of the HC.

However, during a discussion with the Chief Justice, the delegation learnt that names of some advocates who are not regular in the court have been considered by the collegium for recommendation for appointment of judges, said Gopal Krushna Mohanty, president of Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA).

“One such lawyer whose name has been recommended by the collegium has filed only four cases in the HC during the last five years and his appearance in HC is very negligent. It cannot be said he has 10 years of practice as advocate in Orissa High Court,” said Mohanty.

By doing so, not only the qualified and competent lawyers of OHCBA have been ignored but also the future prospect of lawyers practising in HC will be in a jeopardy, a release of the Bar Association stated.

The future course of action will be decided in the next general body meeting on June 17 at 1.20 pm, Mohanty informed.

The OHCBA has also submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him for elevation of regular practitioners of High Court to posts of judges that have been lying vacant for years adversely affecting justice delivery system in the State.Currently, there are only 14 judges in Orissa High Court against the total strength of 27 judges and the pendency of cases stands at 1.7 lakh.