Locals detain trucks protesting sand mining

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irate residents of Sikharpur village in Balasore district on Thursday detained more than 100 trucks and tractors which were engaged in lifting of sand illegally from Subarnarekha river bed.

The villagers also also staged a road blockade protesting the district administration’s failure to check the activities of sand mafia who have been looting the resource from the area with impunity.

Laxmikant Giri, a villager, said a miner was given permit by the State Government for lifting sand in the area. “However, he and several others have not been following the guidelines for sand mining,” he said.

Giri said instead of labourers, JCBs are being used during sand mining which led to formation of craters on the river bed. This has adversely affected flow of water in the river and also caused erosion of its embankments, he added. “The traders lift more sand than permitted in connivance with the local administration,” Giri alleged.

As per guidelines, miners should dig only up to five feet for lifting sand. But they often dig more than 15 feet, said the villagers. The villagers said if no action is taken against the errant miners, they will intensify their protest.

Jaleswar tehsildar Abhimanyu Parida said as per allegations levelled by the villagers, he has asked the revenue inspector to look into the irregularities committed by a miner who was again given permission to lift sand from the river bed for five years.