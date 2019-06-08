Home States Odisha

Ganjam native among 13 missing An-32 crew

Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty of Ganjam district is among the 13 crew and passengers onboard An-32 which went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 08th June 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty of Ganjam district is among the 13 crew and passengers onboard An-32 which went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.A pall of gloom descended on the Mohanty family of Baliapalli village in Kabisuryanagar after the news of his missing was reported.
According to district administration, Mohanty (26) was on board the An-32 which took off from Jorhat in Assam for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh and went missing.
“We received information that Sunit Mohanty was on board the aircraft, following which we informed his aunt staying in Baliapalli,” Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange told TNIE.

He, however, said the information was not communicated to them by IAF.The officials said the Flight Lieutenant’s father, Surendranath Mohanty, is a retired Group Captain. “Mohanty’s father is working in private sector now and is staying with wife and daughter in New Delhi,” they added.

Sunit’s cousin, Pratap Kumar Mohanty of Baliapalli, told this newspaper they are all praying for the wellbeing of his brother and other passengers of the missing aircraft.

Meanwhile, Mohanty’s father has reportedly taken up the matter with Defense Ministry and urged the officials to raise the incident with Chinese authorities as there are chances of the ill-fated aircraft drifting into foreign territory.

Search operation for the missing aircraft was called off on Friday due to low light conditions. The operation will be resumed on Saturday. A massive search and rescue operation is being conducted by the Armed Forces daily between Jorhat and Mechuka, which is also being assisted by local and police agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp