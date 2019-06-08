Medical Council of India renews permission for MBBS admission in four government colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has renewed permission for admission of 100 students each to MBBS course at four Government Medical Colleges in the State in the academic year 2019-20.

While the permission has been granted for second batch admission in Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir, third batch students will take admission in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

The letter of permission has been issued by the Board of Governors in supervision of MLC after consideration of compliance verification assessment report along with the observations of member of the undergraduate expert group and subsequent submission of undertaking by the State Government to provide required infrastructure.

The permission has been accorded for a period of one year and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual targets as indicated in the Government medical college scheme.

The process of renewal of permission will continue till the infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities are completed as per MCI norms. The next batch of students against increased intake will be admitted only after obtaining permission from the MCI.

The new medical colleges will fulfil advanced healthcare needs of the people in their respective regions and also boost professional manpower in the State. With this, the total number of medical seats in the seven State-run medical colleges has gone up to 1150 per year.

The Government medical colleges will contribute 15 per cent of MBBS seats, for which the renewal permission has been granted, for all India quota. Admission made in violation of the norms will be treated irregular and action will be initiated as per the IMCA and Regulations.