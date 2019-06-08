Home States Odisha

Medical Council of India renews permission for MBBS admission in four government colleges

The process of renewal for admission of students to continue till hospitals fulfil MCI norms

Published: 08th June 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has renewed permission for admission of 100 students each to MBBS course at four Government Medical Colleges in the State in the academic year 2019-20.

While the permission has been granted for second batch admission in Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir, third batch students will take admission in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

The letter of permission has been issued by the Board of Governors in supervision of MLC after consideration of compliance verification assessment report along with the observations of member of the undergraduate expert group and subsequent submission of undertaking by the State Government to provide required infrastructure.

The permission has been accorded for a period of one year and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual targets as indicated in the Government medical college scheme.
The process of renewal of permission will continue till the infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities are completed as per MCI norms. The next batch of students against increased intake will be admitted only after obtaining permission from the MCI.

The new medical colleges will fulfil advanced healthcare needs of the people in their respective regions and also boost professional manpower in the State. With this, the total number of medical seats in the seven State-run medical colleges has gone up to 1150 per year.

The Government medical colleges will contribute 15 per cent of MBBS seats, for which the renewal permission has been granted, for all India quota. Admission made in violation of the norms will be treated irregular and action will be initiated as per the IMCA and Regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCI Government Medical Colleges MBBS Courses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp